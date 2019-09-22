HEADSTONES Film "Leave It All Behind" Video Inside Historic Canadian Jail

Earlier this summer, Canadian rockers Headstones released a new single and lyric video, "Leave It All Behind". Now the official music video - shot on location at the Kingston Penitentiary in Kingston, Ontario - can be viewed below.

The "Kingston Pen" opened on June 1, 1835. It was one of the oldest prisons in continuous use in the world at the time of its closure on September 30, 2013.

Designated a National Historic Site of Canada, the Kingston Penitentiary had been home to many of Canada's most dangerous and notorious criminals, including: Russell Williams, Paul Bernardo, Clifford Olson, Roger Caron and Grace Marks.

Tours of the Kingston Penitentiary are available to the public; further details can be found here.