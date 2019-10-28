HEADSTONES Issue "Dimes And Pennies" Video

Earlier this month Canadian rockers, Headstones, released their new album Peopleskills via Cadence Recordings / Known Accomplice. Now comes the video for the second single, "Dimes And Pennies".

In the band's own words, "Peopleskills is an obsessive dissection of lyric and melody. It's an intensely honest record that showcases our evolution as songwriters, musicians and friends."

Tracklisting:

"Leave It All Behind"

"Dimes And Pennies"

"Damned"

"Horses"

"Motorcade"

"Caught In A Loop"

"Best You Can Do"

"Dark Side Of The Doomed"

"Part Of Me"

"By Sunday"

"That's What I Get"

Catch Headstones live at The Phoenix in Toronto, Ontario on December 7th with special guests Finger Eleven.