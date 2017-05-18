HEADSTONES - Live Online Preview Of New Album Posted

Headstones, one of Canada’s most enduring and hardest rocking bands, announced earlier this year that they were heading to the studio to record their forthcoming album Little Army. It will be unleashed to the world on June 2nd via Cadence Music. The band recently held a live online preview of Little Army via Facebook. It can be viewed below.

Headstones have released the official video for the first single, "Devil's On Fire". Check it out below.

In celebration of the release of Little Army, the Headstones are excited to announce that they will be performing two intimate shows in one night, in a small Toronto venue – the Velvet Underground.

These limited capacity performances will be on June 2nd, with sets at 9:00pm (doors at 8pm) and 12:00am (doors at 11:00pm). The band will be performing songs from the new album, including the single ‘Devil’s On Fire’, as well as fan favourite hits. Ticket proceeds will benefit CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health). Tickets are on sale now.

Purchased tickets are only valid for showtime indicated. Both shows are 19+.

Please note that current PledgeMusic Fan For Life pass holders will be honoured. If you hold a FFL pass, please submit your attendance by May 26th 2017, to info@headstonesband.com. FFL passes can no longer be purchased.

Headstones frontman Hugh Dillon couldn’t be more excited to share this with the world, saying “We set out to write the best rock album of our career, and I think that’s what we’ve done.”