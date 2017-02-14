HEADSTONES Look Back On 1993's Picture Of Health Sessions; Unreleased Behind-The-Scenes Video Posted

In the just released clip below, Headstones frontman High Dillon looks back on one of the band's first recording sessions back in 1993 for their debut album, Picture Of Health.

The Headstones are currently writing songs for their new record. They have posted a pre-production clip featuring Love & Fury album producer Chris Osti, live at the Killing Room Studio. Check out a snippet of the new song "For Your Consideration" below. The new album is due out in 2017.