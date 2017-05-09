HEADSTONES Performing Two Intimate Shows In Toronto On Release Date Of New Album

Headstones, one of Canada’s most enduring and hardest rocking bands, announced earlier this year that they were heading to the studio to record their forthcoming album Little Army. It will be unleashed to the world on June 2nd via Cadence Music. In celebration of the release the Headstones are excited to announce that they will be performing two intimate shows in one night, in a small Toronto venue – the Velvet Underground.

These limited capacity performances will be on June 2nd, with sets at 9:00pm (doors at 8pm) and 12:00am (doors at 11:00pm). The band will be performing songs from the new album, including the single ‘Devil’s On Fire’, as well as fan favourite hits. Ticket proceeds will benefit CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health). Tickets are on sale now.

Purchased tickets are only valid for showtime indicated. Both shows are 19+.

Please note that current PledgeMusic Fan For Life pass holders will be honoured. If you hold a FFL pass, please submit your attendance by May 26th 2017, to info@headstonesband.com. FFL passes can no longer be purchased.

The band has given fans a first taste of Little Army with first single "Devil's On Fire". A smart, addictive, dirty rock ‘n’ roll track, "Devil's On Fire" is a contagious, aggressive rock anthem.

Pre-order Little Army here and get "Devil's On Fire" instantly.

Headstones frontman Hugh Dillon couldn’t be more excited to share this with the world, saying “We set out to write the best rock album of our career, and I think that’s what we’ve done.”

Formed in 1987, the band's debut release Picture Of Health (1993) was met with not just critical acclaim but was certified Platinum, selling in excess of 100,000 copies and spawning the singles "When Something Stands For Nothing", "Cemetery", "Tweeter and the Monkey Man" and "Three Angels". Kicking off a recording career that spans three decades, the band has since gone on to release seven studio albums and countless chart topping singles. Known for their intense and authentic performance style, Headstones remain true to their DIY aesthetic. At a time when style is often valued over substance, they craft hard hitting tunes with brutally honest lyrics and Little Army is no exception.

With Little Army, Headstones are again inclusive of their fans, sharing exclusive behind the scenes footage and real-time content. Using an old school approach while employing new school technology, Hugh and company recruit their army of fans to be a fly-on-the-wall of the recording and launch of Little Army.

Headstones are posting an ongoing series of clips to promote the album dubbed Navigating The Music Industry. The fourth clip in the series, Influencing Sales Executives, is available below.