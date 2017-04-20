HEADSTONES Post New Clip For Navigating The Music Industry Video Series: Influencing Sales Executives

Legendary Canadian rockers Headstones recently completed their forthcoming album entitled Little Army, which will be released this spring through Cadence Music. They are posting an ongoing series of clips to promote the album dubbed Navigating The Music Industry. The fourth clip in the series, Influencing Sales Executives, is available below.

Headstones are one of Canada's most enduring and hardest rocking bands. Formed in 1987, the band's debut release Picture Of Health (1993) met with not just critical acclaim but was certified Platinum, selling in excess of 100,000 copies and spawning the singles "When Something Stands For Nothing", "Cemetery", "Tweeter And The Monkey Man" and "Three Angels". Kicking off a recording career that spans three decades, the band has since gone on to release seven studio albums and countless chart topping singles. Known for their intense and authentic performance style, Headstones remain true to their DIY aesthetic. At a time when style is often valued over substance, they craft hard hitting tunes with brutally honest lyrics and Little Army is no exception.

With Little Army, Headstones are again inclusive of their fans, sharing exclusive behind the scenes footage and real-time content. Using an old school approach while employing new school technology, Hugh and company recruit their army of fans to be a fly-on-the-wall of the recording and launch of Little Army.

