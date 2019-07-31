HEADSTONES Release New Single / Lyric Video "Leave It All Behind"

Following on the heels of their successful album Little Army, Cabadian rockers Headstones have once again been busy recording new music in Kingston, with plans to release a new record later this year. They have released a new single and lyric video, "Leave It All Behind", which can be viewed below.

After working at The Bathouse Studio, the band was inspired to release their version of the Gordon Lightfoot classic “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald.” Always a song on their radar, circumstances finally clicked into place to give them the right opportunity to share their take with their fans.

This impactful interpretation of the iconic track chronicling the sinking of the bulk carrier SS Edmund Fitzgerald on Lake Superior on November 10, 1975 was a #1 hit for Lightfoot and remains one of his best-loved songs. While showing respect for the past, Headstones have put their unique spin on the song to introduce it to a whole new rock audience. The accompanying video was shot on location in Kingston, Ontario.

About the track the band says, “We’ve always loved this song. It’s profoundly meaningful. We started to play it during our tour VIP soundchecks, and our fans really responded to it…. The feedback was exceptional."