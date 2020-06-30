HEADSTONES, THE TEA PARTY, BIG WRECK And MOIST Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates For 2021

Headstones, Big Wreck, Moist and The Tea Party have released a joint statement regarding their Saints And Sinners cross-Canada tour, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hey Everyone! Good news, we have successfully re-scheduled the vast majority of the Saints And Sinners tour. Tickets from the originally scheduled dates will be honored at the new dates. If you can’t make the new date, contact your point of purchase.

- Brandon: unfortunately we were unable to reschedule and refunds are available at point of purchase.

- Laval: your tickets will be honored at the Montreal show and you will be contacted via email with details.

- Moncton, Halifax, hang on to your tickets, as new dates will be announced.

VIP packages will be refunded on all shows. Please stay tuned for updates as we re-formulate our VIP experience.

If you haven’t got tickets yet, get yours, they’re on sale now! We can’t WAIT to get out and ROCK with you all!"

Headstones released a video for"Part Of Me", taken from their critically acclaimed full-length album Peopleskills, earlier this year.

Peopleskills was nominated for a JUNO Award for "Rock Album Of The Year", making it the band's fifth JUNO nomination, and to celebrate the band are released Peopleskills on vinyl. This marks the first time a Headstones album has been available on LP and finally answers fans' most often asked question, "When can I get this on vinyl?"

Included as a bonus on this exclusive pressing is the band's 2019 cover of the classic Gordon Lightfoot song, "The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald." This limited edition pressing is available for pre-order via the band's website.

In the band's own words, "Peopleskills is an obsessive dissection of lyric and melody. It's an intensely honest record that showcases our evolution as songwriters, musicians and friends."

Tracklisting:

"Leave It All Behind"

"Dimes And Pennies"

"Damned"

"Horses"

"Motorcade"

"Caught In A Loop"

"Best You Can Do"

"Dark Side Of The Doomed"

"Part Of Me"

"By Sunday"

"That's What I Get"

"Damned" video:

"Dimes And Pennies" video:

"Leave It All Behind" video: