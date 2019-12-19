HEADSTONES Unveil Video For "Damned"

Back in October, Canadian rockers, Headstones, released their new album Peopleskills via Cadence Recordings / Known Accomplice. Now comes the video for the third single, "Damned".

In the band's own words, "Peopleskills is an obsessive dissection of lyric and melody. It's an intensely honest record that showcases our evolution as songwriters, musicians and friends."

Tracklisting:

"Leave It All Behind"

"Dimes And Pennies"

"Damned"

"Horses"

"Motorcade"

"Caught In A Loop"

"Best You Can Do"

"Dark Side Of The Doomed"

"Part Of Me"

"By Sunday"

"That's What I Get"

For further details, visit headstonesband.com.