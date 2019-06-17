HEART Extend Summer Tour Into Fall; JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS To Join As Very Special Guests

Heart - Ann and Nancy Wilson - will extend their massive Love Alive cross-country summer tour into the fall with dates now taking the group through October. New dates include stops in Newark, Little Rock, Memphis, Kansas City, St. Paul and more with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts joining as very special guests and Lucie Silvas opening.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale beginning Friday, June 21 at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets for the initial dates are on sale now. Citi is the official pre-sale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 18 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, June 20 at 10 PM, local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete pre-sale details visit citientertainment.com.

The group's first tour in three years kicks off Tuesday, July 9 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO and will include stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Denver, and Los Angeles at the historic Hollywood Bowl, before wrapping October 13.

Produced by Live Nation, the now 48-city trek by the trend-setting, multiple-platinum Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends will include a stellar lineup with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts joining the majority of shows. The first leg of the tour will also include Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Elle King and Lucie Silvas as special guests.

Heart will partner with Reverb for this tour, to reduce the environmental footprint of the events while also engaging fans in local and national causes each night in the concourse. For more information, visit reverb.org.

New dates:

September

26 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

27 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center ^

28 - Toledo, OH - The Huntington Center ^

October

1 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena ^&

2 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center *

4 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum ^&

5 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome ^

7 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena *

8 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre ^&

12 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum ^&

13 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center ^&

* non-Live Nation show, on-sale 6/28

^ with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

& Lucie Silvas opening