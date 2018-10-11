HEART - Live In Atlantic City Remastered Due In November

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Ann and Nancy Wilson first showed the world that women can rock when their band, Heart, stormed the charts in the ‘70s with hits like “Crazy On You”, “Magic Man”, “Barracuda”, “Straight On”, and so many more.

The show that first aired on VH1 Decades Rock Live back in 2006 finally sees its release on LP / CD / DVD / BluRay / Digital Download - newly mixed and mastered - on November 30th via earMusic. Live In Atlantic City pays tribute to, and celebrate, the band’s legacy with the help of an incredible range of artists and friends to create one magical night of celebrating music and friendship. And what a night it was!

Part of this musical spectacle were country music star Carrie Underwood, Jane’s Addiction founding member and former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Dave Navarro, country singer-songwriter Gretchen Wilson and Canadian-American singer-songwriter and composer Rufus Wainwright. An exceptional highlight of the show furthermore entails the return of renowned grunge rockers Alice In Chains with Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan joining his friends on stage! Each guest artist had the chance to perform two or three songs together with the band, for instance Heart’s “Crazy On You”, with Dave Navarro or Alice In Chains’ “Rooster”. A joined performance featuring all of the guest artists of “Barracuda” rounded up a monumental show, which will now finally be released on audio as well as visual formats for the world to enjoy

Tracklisting:

"Bébé Le Strange" (with Dave Navarro)

"Straight On" (with Dave Navarro)

"Crazy On You" (with Dave Navarro)

"Lost Angel"

"Even It Up" (with Gretchen Wilson)

"Rock ’N Roll" (with Gretchen Wilson)

"Dog & Butterfly" (with Rufus Wainwright)

"Would?" (with Alice In Chains & Duff McKagan) *

"Rooster" (with Alice In Chains & Duff McKagan)

"Alone" (with Carrie Underwood)

"Magic Man"

"Misty Mountain Hop" (with Dave Navarro)

"Dreamboat Annie"

"Barracuda"

*CD and LP exclusive

DVD and Blu-ray also include bonus footage in the form of Heart Confidential.