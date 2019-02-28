HEART OF A COWARD Sign Deal With Arising Empire

Arising Empire Records has announced the worldwide signing of intrepid British metal quintet Heart Of A Coward. Welcome to the family! Heart Of A Coward announced the addition of vocalist Kaan Tasan to their ranks early last year, alongside the release of bruising new track "Collapse". The band have since been busy working on new material, and are planning to release a new album in 2019.

The band stated: “We are incredibly excited to be a part of the Arising Empire family for our 4th release. Album four is always a difficult one and we couldn’t have picked a more supportive label to put this out for us. We look forward to seeing you all in 2019.”

Heart Of A Coward will be playing Download Festival UK on June 16th, and the band will be touring Europe in April as special guests to Any Given Day, alongside Tenside.