HEART - Reunited ANN & NANCY WILSON Take The Stage For First Time In Three Years At Love Rocks NYC Event; Video

Heart's Ann & Nancy Wilson took the stage together for the first time in three years at Love Rocks NYC at The Beacon Theatre last night (Thursday, March 7th). Video footage of the sisters performing their classic hits, "These Dreams", and "Crazy On You", can be found below.

Love Rocks NYC is a marquee event that unites new and existing supporters of God’s Love We Deliver and allows people to celebrate their passion for this beloved charity through music - the universal language that speaks to us all. For one amazing night each year, the stage of the historic Beacon Theatre is electrified with world-class talent - brought together to support God’s Love.

Heart - Ann & Nancy Wilson - will return to the road in 2019 for the first time in three years with their massive Love Alive cross-country summer tour. Produced by Live Nation, the expansive 39-city outing by the trend-setting, multiple-platinum Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame legends kicks off Tuesday, July 9th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO and will make stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Denver and more, before wrapping September 9th at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA.

Heart is excited to be joined by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile on the road with them this summer. Along with the stellar lineup, also appearing are Elle King and Lucie Silvas. See full itinerary and details below for a breakdown of which shows these artists will be appearing on with Heart.

Tickets are on sale now.

Tour dates:

July

9 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis, MO (Special Guests Sheryl Crow, Lucie Silvas)

11 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - Chicago, IL (Special Guests Sheryl Crow, Lucie Silvas)

14 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON (Special Guests Sheryl Crow, Elle King)

16 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC (Special Guests Sheryl Crow, Elle King)

17 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA (Special Guests Sheryl Crow, Elle King)

20 - Xfinity Theatre - Hartford, CT (Special Guests Sheryl Crow, Elle King)

21 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY (Special Guests Sheryl Crow, Lucie Silvas)

23 - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion - Bangor, ME (Special Guests Sheryl Crow, Elle King)

24 - Bank of New Hampshire - Gilford, NH (Special Guests Sheryl Crow, Elle King)

26 - Darien Lake Amphitheater - Darien Center, NY (Special Guests Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, Elle King)

27 - Riverbend Music Theater - Cincinatti, OH (Special Guests TBA, Elle King)

29 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY (Special Guests Sheryl Crow, Elle King)

30 - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY (Special Guests Sheryl Crow, Elle King)

August

1 - KeyBank Pavilion - Burgettstown, PA (Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Elle King)

2 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ (Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Elle King)

4 - Blossom Music Theater - Cleveland, OH (Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Elle King)

5 - DTE Energy Music Pavilion - Detroit, MI (Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Elle King)

7 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Indianapolis, IN (Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Elle King)

8 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN (Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Elle King)

10 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park - Raleigh, NC (Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Elle King)

11 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA (Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Elle King)

13 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD (Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Elle King)

14 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC (Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Elle King)

16 - Coral Sky Amphitheater - West Palm Beach, FL (Special Guests TBA, Elle King)

17 - Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL (Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Elle King)

19 - Ameris Bank Amphitheater - Atlanta, GA (Special Guests Brandi Carlile, Elle King)

20 - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre - Birmingham, AL (Special Guests Brandi Carlile, Elle King)

22 - Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion - Houston, TX (Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Elle King)

23 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX (Special Guests TBA, Elle King)

25 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM (Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Elle King)

27 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheater - Chula Vista, CA (Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Elle King)

28 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ (Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Elle King)

30 - USANA Amphitheater - Salt Lake City, UT (Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Elle King)

31 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO (Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Elle King)

September

3 - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater - Portland, OR (Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Elle King)

4 - Tacoma Dome - Seattle, WA (Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Elle King)

6 - Concord Pavilion - Concord, CA (Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Elle King)

8 - The Pearl - Las Vegas, NV (Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, TBA)