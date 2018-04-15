HEART's Ann Wilson, ALICE IN CHAINS' Jerry Cantrell Tribute Chris Cornell at Rock Hall of Fame

Alice In Chains singer/guitarist Jerry Cantrell and Heart’s Ann Wilson paid tribute to late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell at the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland on Saturday night, covering the hit “Black Hole Sun” from 1994's Superunknown. Cornell died from suicide last year at age 52.

Cantrell said: “Chris was a friend for many years, an incredible artist, a wonderful human being. I’ve always been inspired by his work ethic and talent, and his band Soundgarden they were a big influence on us. It’s obviously very sad, I still don’t really know how to discuss it personally, but I think at this point it’s time to maybe focus on the type of man that he was, and the type of human being, and the type of artist. Incredible depth, our bands helped each other in the early days, we were all under the same roof with Susan Silver managing them, Kelly Curtis managing Mother Love Bone and then Pearl Jam, and they jointly managed us. We were all in the same law office over the central tavern, and that was the home base. I’m going to miss him immensely, but I also celebrate his life and his life’s work.”

About being approached by Chris' wife he said: “Ann called me and said she was thinking about doing something for our friend, and asked me if I would join her. Anytime she calls I’m there, and if it’s for Chris of course, absolutely.”



