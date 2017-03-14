HEART's NANCY WILSON Coming To Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp With Special Guests STEVEN ADLER, GREGG BISSONETTE

Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp has announced their next camp, featuring Nancy Wilson of Heart with special guests Steven Adler (Guns N' Roses) and Gregg Bissonette (David Lee Roth Band), taking place June 29th - July 2nd in Los Angeles, CA.

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees Ann and Nancy Wilson first showed the world that women can rock when their band, Heart, stormed the charts in the ‘70’s with hits like “Crazy On You”, “Magic Man”, “Barracuda”, “Straight On” and so many more. Not only did the Wilson sisters lead the band, they wrote the songs and played the instruments too, making them the first women in rock to do so. Heart continued topping the charts through the ‘80’s and ‘90’s with huge hits like “These Dreams”, “Alone”, “What About Love”, “If Looks Could Kill”, “Never”, and a string of other hits that showcased the sisters’ enormous talents as musicians, singers and songwriters.

From four Grammy nominations, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammy Foundation, to the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and the unforgettable Kennedy Center Tribute to Led Zeppelin, Heart is one of the most recognized and awarded rock and roll bands of all time.

"I'm excited to be part of Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp this year. Some of my rock brothers have already been involved and really enjoyed the experience!" - Nancy Wilson

Nancy is currently working on a new project, Roadcase Royale, (with Liv Warfield and Ryan Waters (both former members of Prince’s New Power Generation), and other members of the Heart band.

Steven Adler is best known as the former drummer and co-songwriter of the hard rock band Guns N' Roses, including the mega-hits “Welcome To The Jungle” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine”.

Gregg Bissonette has become known as one of the most versatile drummers in the business, from being part of the David Lee Roth Band, touring with Ringo Starr, recording with Santana and many more.

Come spend for 4 days immersed in the incredible music of the band Heart. You will rehearse, jam and perform with the incredible Nancy Wilson as well as the amazing rock star musicians who participate as the mentors such as Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath), Joe Vitale (Joe Walsh), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake) and many more. The finale takes place at the legendary Whisky A Go Go on the iconic Sunset Strip in Hollywood, CA where all of the camper bands will perform on this infamous stage.

Also available is The Ultimate VIP fan package-for the non-musician man or woman who always wanted to come to Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp! You will participate in the Q&A sessions and watch the amazing jams and performances with Nancy Wilson along with the incredible rock star counselors. Attend master classes; attend the opening night party and all-star counselor jam as well as the live performances at Lucky Strike and the Whisky A Go Go on the legendary Sunset Strip plus much more!

The Rock Against MS Foundation is honoured to present Nancy Wilson and her newly formed side project, Roadcase Royale, at the 5th Annual Rock Against MS Benefit Concert & Award Show, taking place Saturday, March 25th at the Historic Los Angeles Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.

Wilson has teamed up with former Prince band member and R&B singer Liv Warfield to form the new super group, Roadcase Royale. The sound of Roadcase Royale is muscular rock with some R&B/blues and in-depth ballads thrown in, reflecting the iconic sounds of both their respective bands.

Joining Wilson (guitar) and Warfield (vocals) are lead guitarist Ryan Waters (the musical director for Liv's solo work and Prince Protégé) along with Heart members Chris Joyner (keys), Dan Rothchild (bass), and Ben Smith (drums).

Get ready for an all-star studded event as the celebrities’ sweep the orange carpet raising awareness and funding to help people suffering from multiple sclerosis. Furthermore, on this evening the RAMS Foundation will present seven amazing individuals the Platinum People Award as they honour the humanitarian spirit of extraordinary individuals who have shown courage, compassion, and unselfish character.

This year RAMS is privileged to honour and celebrate the life of the world’s most iconic and influential comedian, Richard Pryor. This is an additional award, recently added for public figures that have created awareness and outreach to educate people of this ... As Richard Pryor said “This MS shit.” “Richard’s genius wasn’t just making people laugh, he used his comedy as a way to communicate the truth,” explains Pryor’s wife Jennifer Lee Pryor. “More than anyone, Richard could appreciate RAMS’ mission to not remain silent. RAMS uses every means possible to enlighten, inform and educate the public about MS. Telling the truth is their genius too.”

Roadcase Royale’s debut song, “Get Loud” is available for streaming below.

Each of the members’ musical talents shines in “Get Loud”. The song begins with a laid-back groove, providing a solid acoustic and electric foundation for Warfield’s vocals - all about getting loud and standing up for women’s equality. “Get Loud” blends this important message with the group's R&B and rock influences, resulting in a uniquely powerful track.

Wilson has said, Roadcase Royale’s activity doesn’t mean Heart is going away. “Roadcase Royale is a side project,” she notes, “and not a replacement for Heart.”

She also stated that the name Roadcase Royale came to the group during a backstage meeting they had last year, and said, “When I came up with the name Roadcase Royale it was an interesting symbol to me since the big heavy duty road cases that our amps, drums and guitars travel in are much like the musicians they accompany on the road. Strong and regal looking yet all scuffed up and dented, covered in funny stickers that tell the story of a crazy traveling circus.”

“It’s going to be fun to see our road cases with Roadcase Royale stenciled on the side!” Wilson added.

For more on Roadcase Royale, visit the band’s Facebook page.