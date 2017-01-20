HEART's NANCY WILSON Launches New Band ROADCASE ROYALE; “Get Loud” Track Streaming

Nancy Wilson, one of the founding members of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame group, Heart, has teamed up with former Prince bandmember and R&B singer Liv Warfield to form a new supergroup called Roadcase Royale. The sound of Roadcase Royale is muscular rock with some R&B/blues and in-depth ballads thrown in, reflecting the iconic sounds of both their respective bands.

Roadcase Royale’s debut song, “Get Loud” is available for streaming below. “Get Loud” debuts today, January 20th, immediately following Concert For America: Stand Up, Sing Out!, which will be livestreamed through Facebook. The song will also be featured at the Women’s March on Austin, TX (the largest ever gathering of Texas women) on January 21st.

Joining Wilson (guitar) and Warfield (vocals) are lead guitarist Ryan Waters (the musical director for Liv’s solo work and Prince protégé) along with Heart members Chris Joyner (keys), Dan Rothchild (bass), and Ben Smith (drums). Each of the members’ musical talents shines in “Get Loud”. The song begins with a laid-back groove, providing a solid acoustic and electric foundation for Warfield’s vocals - all about getting loud and standing up for women’s equality. “Get Loud” blends this important message with the group's R&B and rock influences, resulting in a uniquely powerful track.

The band has recorded five new original songs as well as plans for a tour early in 2017. Wilson has said, Roadcase Royale’s activity doesn’t mean Heart is going away. “Roadcase Royale is a side project,” she notes, “and not a replacement for Heart.”

She also stated that the name Roadcase Royale came to the group during a backstage meeting they had last year, and said, “When I came up with the name Roadcase Royale it was an interesting symbol to me since the big heavy duty road cases that our amps, drums and guitars travel in are much like the musicians they accompany on the road. Strong and regal looking yet all scuffed up and dented, covered in funny stickers that tell the story of a crazy traveling circus.”

“It’s going to be fun to see our road cases with Roadcase Royale stenciled on the side!” Wilson added.

For more on Roadcase Royale, visit the band’s Facebook page.