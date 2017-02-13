HEART's NANCY WILSON To Debut Side Project ROADCASE ROYALE Live At Rock Against MS Benefit Concert / Award Show

The Rock Against MS Foundation is honoured to present Nancy Wilson, founding member of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame group Heart, and her critically acclaimed, newly formed side project Roadcase Royale, at the 5th Annual Rock Against MS Benefit Concert & Award Show, taking place Saturday, March 25th at the Historic Los Angeles Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.

Wilson has teamed up with former Prince band member and R&B singer Liv Warfield to form the new super group, Roadcase Royale. The sound of Roadcase Royale is muscular rock with some R&B/blues and in-depth ballads thrown in, reflecting the iconic sounds of both their respective bands.

Joining Wilson (guitar) and Warfield (vocals) are lead guitarist Ryan Waters (the musical director for Liv's solo work and Prince Protégé) along with Heart members Chris Joyner (keys), Dan Rothchild (bass), and Ben Smith (drums).

Get ready for an all-star studded event as the celebrities’ sweep the orange carpet raising awareness and funding to help people suffering from multiple sclerosis. Furthermore, on this evening the RAMS Foundation will present seven amazing individuals the Platinum People Award as they honour the humanitarian spirit of extraordinary individuals who have shown courage, compassion, and unselfish character.

This year RAMS is privileged to honour and celebrate the life of the world’s most iconic and influential comedian, Richard Pryor. This is an additional award, recently added for public figures that have created awareness and outreach to educate people of this ... As Richard Pryor said “This MS shit.” “Richard’s genius wasn’t just making people laugh, he used his comedy as a way to communicate the truth,” explains Pryor’s wife Jennifer Lee Pryor. “More than anyone, Richard could appreciate RAMS’ mission to not remain silent. RAMS uses every means possible to enlighten, inform and educate the public about MS. Telling the truth is their genius too.”

Roadcase Royale’s debut song, “Get Loud” is available for streaming below.

Each of the members’ musical talents shines in “Get Loud”. The song begins with a laid-back groove, providing a solid acoustic and electric foundation for Warfield’s vocals - all about getting loud and standing up for women’s equality. “Get Loud” blends this important message with the group's R&B and rock influences, resulting in a uniquely powerful track.

Wilson has said, Roadcase Royale’s activity doesn’t mean Heart is going away. “Roadcase Royale is a side project,” she notes, “and not a replacement for Heart.”

She also stated that the name Roadcase Royale came to the group during a backstage meeting they had last year, and said, “When I came up with the name Roadcase Royale it was an interesting symbol to me since the big heavy duty road cases that our amps, drums and guitars travel in are much like the musicians they accompany on the road. Strong and regal looking yet all scuffed up and dented, covered in funny stickers that tell the story of a crazy traveling circus.”

“It’s going to be fun to see our road cases with Roadcase Royale stenciled on the side!” Wilson added.

