HEART Vocalist ANN WILSON Performs "You Don't Own Me" On Jimmy Kimmel Live!; Video Streaming

Heart vocalist Ann Wilson performed on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (September 19th), and you can now watch her perform her cover of the 1963 Lesley Gore classic, "You Don't Own Me", featured on her new album Immortal, below:

Fittingly titled, Immortal features 10 musically diverse tracks that pay tribute to some of Ann's influences and friends who've recently passed and whose music poignantly lives on.

For Immortal, which marks her debut for BMG, Ann has teamed with original Heart producer Mike Flicker (Dreamboat Annie, Magazine, Little Queen, Dog and Butterfly and Bebe Le Strange, among others).

The finely etched tracks that comprise Immortal cover a lot of musical ground, with many highlights including songs by Leonard Cohen ("A Thousand Kisses Deep"), Amy Winehouse ("Back to Black"), David Bowie ("I'm Afraid of Americans"), Lesley Gore ("You Don't Own Me") and Tom Petty ("Luna").

Immortal tracklisting:

"A Different Corner" (George Michael)

"A Thousand Kisses Deep" (Leonard Cohen)

"Back To Black" (Amy Winehouse)

"Baker Street" (Gerry Rafferty)

"I Am The Highway" (Chris Cornell, Audioslave)

"I'm Afraid Of Americans" (David Bowie)

"Life In The Fast Lane" (Joe Walsh, The Eagles) in honor of Glenn Frey

"Luna" (Tom Petty)

"Politician" (Cream) in honor of Jack Bruce

"You Don't Own Me" (Lesley Gore)

"You Don't Own Me":

"I Am The Highway":