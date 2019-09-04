HEART’s ANN And NANCY WILSON, ELLE KING Discuss Love Alive Summer Tour; Video

With the Love Alive tour hitting Ann and Nancy Wilson's Washington-area hometown tonight, the Heart founders and tourmate Elle King chatted about the summer tour. The critically acclaimed tour which kicked off July 9th and wraps October 13th marks the band's first tour in three years.

Produced by Live Nation, the massive trek by the trend-setting, multiple-platinum Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends includes a stellar line-up with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts joining the majority of shows. Heart has partnered with Reverb for this tour, to reduce the environmental footprint of the events while also engaging fans in local and national causes each night in the concourse. For more information, visit reverb.org.

September

4 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome ^#

6 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion ^#

8 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort ^

9 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl ^#

26 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

27 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center ^

28 - Toledo, OH - The Huntington Center ^

October

1 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena ^&

2 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center *

4 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum ^&

5 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome ^

7 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena *

8 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre ^&

12 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum ^&

13 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center ^&

* non-Live Nation show

^ with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

& Lucie Silvas opening

(Photo by: Kimberly Adamis)