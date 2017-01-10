HEART’s ANN WILSON Announces Dates For 20-Show Solo Tour

Ann Wilson has announced her 2017 20-date solo tour. The Ann Wilson Of Heart cross-country trek kicks off Tuesday, March 8th at the Moore Theatre in Wilson’s Seattle hometown before moving onto Los Angeles, Denver, Philadelphia, Englewood, NJ and New Orleans, among other cities. Tickets will go on sale beginning this Friday, January 13th. See the itinerary below.

"The stage is a magical place where I can be beautifully in and out of control, where I can build a fire and then jump into it," says the esteemed and pioneering Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame legend who's known for her force-of-nature vocals. "The stage is where I have always lived; where I've expressed my deepest emotions and supreme joys." Ann continues: "I suppose I am addicted to it. I've never been much good at talking, but I can sing, and when I sing I connect with people in a much deeper, higher way."

What will fans experience at these shows? "People can expect the unexpected in 2017," Ann says. "A beautiful, classy set with an elegant, artistic production...The music will be a mix of songs that have powered my life; iconic soul stirring covers, songs from my years of solo work and the unforgettable songs of Heart."

Musicians on board for the Ann Wilson Of Heart tour include Craig Bartock on guitar (Heart member for a dozen years, who also performed in the Ann Wilson Thing for two years) from San Francisco; Andy Stoller on bass (the Ann Wilson Thing member for two years) from Seattle; Denny Fongheiser on drums and percussion (Heart member in the 1990's for two years) from Los Angeles. The name for the upcoming tour, explains Ann, "is to give people a point of recognition; to help people understand who I am and where I came from."

The Ann Wilson Of Heart dates follow the release of Heart’s critically acclaimed 2016 Beautiful Broken album and summer headlining tour with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Cheap Trick, along with Heart solo shows before and after. "Heart is always evolving, changing," says Ann. "It is a living organism. Right now it's in a cocoon of metamorphosis, and we will see what emerges when the time is right."

Current itinerary:

March

8 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

10 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern Theatre

14 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

15 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

16 - Salina, KS - Steifel Theatre for the Performing Arts

18 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget

19 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

21 - Wilmington, NC - Cape Fear Community College Theatre

22 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

23 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center for the Creative Arts

25 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

26 - Annapolis, MD - Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

29 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

30 - Westbury, NY - The Westbury Theater

April

1 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley

2 - Londonderry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

4 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre

7 - Providence, RI - Park Theatre PAC