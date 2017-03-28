HEART’s ANN WILSON Extends Solo Tour Into July

Ann Wilson has extended her in-progress and acclaimed Ann Wilson Of Heart tour with a second leg of dates running from May 19th-July 2nd. The iconic vocalist will make tour stops in Chicago, San Diego, Phoenix, Dallas and Atlanta, among other cities.



"Expect to see some Heart songs, amazing covers, and new songs that I've written," said Ann recently in an interview with What's Up? Magazine (Maryland). "They'll see things that really influenced me and they'll see me stretching out as a singer and improving, hopefully." She went on to explain her song selections for the tour to Offbeat (Louisiana): "I just stretch out, try stuff...Cool lyrics. Tender, human lyrics. Meaningful for the times...It's cool to find some things that really represent how I feel now."

Musicians on board for the Ann Wilson Of Heart tour include Craig Bartock on guitar (Heart member for a dozen years, who also performed in the Ann Wilson Thing for two years) from San Francisco; Andy Stoller on bass (the Ann Wilson Thing member for two years) from Seattle; Denny Fongheiser on drums and percussion (Heart member in the 1990's for two years) from Los Angeles; and Dan Walker on keys.

Dates:

March

29 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

30 - Westbury, NY - The Westbury Theater

April

1 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley

2 - Londonderry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

4 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre

7 - Providence, RI - Park Theatre PAC

May

19 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Casino

21 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

23 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

26 – Florence, KY – UC Health System

28 – St. Louis, MO – River City Casino

31 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

Jun3

1 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

3 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Pavilion

4 – Houston, TX – Arena Theatre

6 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

8 – For Lauderdale, FL – Parker Playhouse

10 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theater

11 – Fort Pierce, FL – Sunrise Theatre

13 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center

14 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

16 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

17 – Warren, OH – W.D. Packard Music Hall

19 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

21 – Cedar Falls, IA – Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

26 – Layton, UT – Kenley Amphitheater

27 – Sandy, UT – Sandy City Amphitheater

29 – Pleasanton, CA – Alameda County Fairgrounds

30 – San Rafael, CA – Marin County Fair

July

2 – Anaheim CA – The Grove of Anaheim