HEART’s ANN WILSON Extends Solo Tour Into July
March 28, 2017, 42 minutes ago
Ann Wilson has extended her in-progress and acclaimed Ann Wilson Of Heart tour with a second leg of dates running from May 19th-July 2nd. The iconic vocalist will make tour stops in Chicago, San Diego, Phoenix, Dallas and Atlanta, among other cities.
"Expect to see some Heart songs, amazing covers, and new songs that I've written," said Ann recently in an interview with What's Up? Magazine (Maryland). "They'll see things that really influenced me and they'll see me stretching out as a singer and improving, hopefully." She went on to explain her song selections for the tour to Offbeat (Louisiana): "I just stretch out, try stuff...Cool lyrics. Tender, human lyrics. Meaningful for the times...It's cool to find some things that really represent how I feel now."
Musicians on board for the Ann Wilson Of Heart tour include Craig Bartock on guitar (Heart member for a dozen years, who also performed in the Ann Wilson Thing for two years) from San Francisco; Andy Stoller on bass (the Ann Wilson Thing member for two years) from Seattle; Denny Fongheiser on drums and percussion (Heart member in the 1990's for two years) from Los Angeles; and Dan Walker on keys.
Dates:
March
29 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere
30 - Westbury, NY - The Westbury Theater
April
1 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley
2 - Londonderry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
4 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center
6 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre
7 - Providence, RI - Park Theatre PAC
May
19 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Casino
21 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up
23 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre
26 – Florence, KY – UC Health System
28 – St. Louis, MO – River City Casino
31 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory
Jun3
1 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater
3 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Pavilion
4 – Houston, TX – Arena Theatre
6 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
8 – For Lauderdale, FL – Parker Playhouse
10 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theater
11 – Fort Pierce, FL – Sunrise Theatre
13 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center
14 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights
16 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues
17 – Warren, OH – W.D. Packard Music Hall
19 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre
21 – Cedar Falls, IA – Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
26 – Layton, UT – Kenley Amphitheater
27 – Sandy, UT – Sandy City Amphitheater
29 – Pleasanton, CA – Alameda County Fairgrounds
30 – San Rafael, CA – Marin County Fair
July
2 – Anaheim CA – The Grove of Anaheim