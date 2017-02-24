HEART’s ANN WILSON Names Her Top 10 Live Albums; List Includes DEEP PURPLE, THE WHO And More

In the spirit of launching her solo concert tour starting Wednesday, March 8tj at the Moore Theatre in her Seattle hometown, Ann Wilson of Heart has shared her top 10 favorite live albums of all time via Twitter. She began to reveal her choices Wednesday, February 15th with her #10 choice (Duke Ellington, Ellington At Newport) and counted down, one day at a time, to her #1 pick (Harry Belafonte, Belafonte At Carnegie Hall), which was revealed today (2/24). The full list of Ann’s albums and her comments are below.

1) Harry Belafonte, Belafonte At Carnegie Hall: "When I was a child my parents used to play this. It made me want to perform! Harry Belafonte's version of "Danny Boy" on this album just put me over the edge."

2) Aretha Franklin, Aretha Live At Fillmore West: "The queen with all her fires blazing. Super inspiring!"

3) Elton John, 17-11-70: "Elton in his early trio; Nigel Olsen on drums and Dee Murray on bass. This is a fantastic listen!"

4) The Who, Live At Leeds: "This one is raw, exciting and truly iconic. The Who on all cylinders."

5) Deep Purple, Made In Japan: "The stuff 70's rock was made of. Great songs and power performances."

6) Joni Mitchell, Miles Of Aisles: "Joni at her live best with a great band. Just before jazz and just after folk. Maybe one of the best lyricists and singers of all time. This album is a treasure."

7) James Brown, Live At The Apollo: "The hardest working man in show business working hard. The grooves and the soul are to die for."

8) Johnny Cash, At Folsom Prison: "This is Johnny with his people. There is a connection here that is palpable. Cash in his prime."

9) Muse, Live At Rome Olympic Stadium: "Perhaps the most powerful, creative band of today powering it out Live. Incredible playing, singing and drama! This record really takes you places."

10) Duke Ellington, Ellington At Newport: "The sophistication and elegance of the Duke live. Perfect for an afternoon in."

The Ann Wilson Of Heart cross-country 20-date tour will include stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Philadelphia, Englewood, NJ and New Orleans, among other cities. Musicians on board for the tour include Craig Bartock on guitar (Heart member for a dozen years, who also performed in the Ann Wilson Thing for two years) from San Francisco; Andy Stoller on bass (the Ann Wilson Thing member for two years) from Seattle; and Denny Fongheiser on drums and percussion (Heart member in the 1990's for two years) from Los Angeles.

The name for the upcoming tour, explains Ann, “is to give people a point of recognition; to help people understand who I am and where I came from."

What will fans experience at these shows? "People can expect the unexpected in 2017," Ann says. "A beautiful, classy set with an elegant, artistic production...The music will be a mix of songs that have powered my life; iconic soul stirring covers, songs from my years of solo work and the unforgettable songs of Heart."

Current itinerary:

March

8 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

10 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern Theatre

14 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

15 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

16 - Salina, KS - Steifel Theatre for the Performing Arts

18 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget

19 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

21 - Wilmington, NC - Cape Fear Community College Theatre

22 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

23 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center for the Creative Arts

25 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

26 - Annapolis, MD - Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

29 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

30 - Westbury, NY - The Westbury Theater

April

1 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley

2 - Londonderry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

4 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre

7 - Providence, RI - Park Theatre PAC