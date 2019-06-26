HEATHEN In The Studio; Working On New Album

Classic California tech thrashers Heathen are in the studio and working on the follow-up to 2010’s The Evolution Of Chaos. In the video below, vocalist David White and guitarist Kragen Lum reveal they are in pre-production mode for their new album.

Bursting on the scene with their Breaking The Silence debut in 1987, Heathen has released three albums, including the tech thrash masterpiece Victims Of Deception in 1991.

Lineup:

Lee Atlus – guitars

David White – vocals

Jason Viebrooks – bass

Kragen Lum – guitars