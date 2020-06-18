HEATHEN Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming Empire Of The Blind Album

Bay Area thrashers, Heathen, have released the official trailer for their new album, Empire Of The Blind, due later this year via Nuclear Blast Records. Watch the clip below, and stay tuned for full album details, coming soon.

Heathen returned to the spotlight back in January with the 10th Anniversary remastered reissue of The Evolution Of Chaos, via Mascot Records.

The release is available on CD/DVD, 2LP and digitally with a previously unreleased bonus track "Seasons Of Purgatory". The CD/DVD is accompanied by a 2-hour “Making Of” documentary on the album as well as a live performance from 2009's Thrash Domination, Japan.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Dying Season”

“Control By Chaos”

“No Stone Unturned”

“Arrows Of Agony”

“Fade Away”

“A Hero’s Welcome”

“Undone”

“Bloodkult”

“Red Tears Of Disgrace”

“Seasons In Purgatory” (Bonus Track)

“Silent Nothingness”

DVD content:

The Making Of The Evolution Of Chaos

Live In Japan 2009

Dying Season - Director’s Cut

Dying Season - HD