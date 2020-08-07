HEATHEN Release Lyric Video For Title Track Of Upcoming Empire Of The Blind Album

Bay Area thrash legends, Heathen, will release their fourth studio album, Empire Of The Blind, on September 18 via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band releases the second single, the title track "Empire Of The Blind". Watch the lyric video below.

Heathen comments, "We are very proud to announce the second single, title track from our new album Empire Of The Blind! This song refers to the ongoing manipulation of people through political and social propaganda in the mass media. Behold the rising empire!"

Empire Of The Blind was for the most part engineered, produced, mixed, and mastered by Christopher “Zeuss” Harris at Planet Z Studios. Additional details - rhythm guitars, etc. - were put to digital “tape” by Kragen Lum at SubLevel Studio in Little Rock, AR. The album features guest appearances by Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer), Rick Hunolt (ex-Exodus) and Doug Piercy (ex-Heathen).

The cover art for Empire Of The Blind was once again handled by renowned artist Travis Smith (Overkill, Exhorder).

Empire Of The Blind will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- Vinyl

Red with Black Splatter (US exclusive)

Red with Black Swirl (US exclusive)

Black

Red

Yellow with Red Splatter

- Red Cassette (US exclusive)

- T-Shirt

- T-Shirt + CD Bundle (US exclusive)

- T-Shirt + Red with Black Splatter Vinyl Bundle (US exclusive)

- CD + Patch Bundle

Pre-order your copy of in the format of your choice here. Pre-save the album to Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer here.

Empire Of The Blind tracklisting:

"This Rotting Sphere"

"The Blight"

"Empire Of The Blind"

"Dead And Gone"

"Sun In My Hand"

"Blood To Be Let"

"In Black"

"Shrine Of Apathy"

"Devour"

"A Fine Red Mist"

"The Gods Divide"

"Monument To Ruin"

"The Blight" lyric video:

Heathen is:

David White - Vocals

Lee Altus - Guitar

Kragen Lum - Guitar

Jason Mirza - Bass

Jim DeMaria - Drums