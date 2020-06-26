HEATHEN Release "The Blight" Lyric Video; Empire Of The Blind Album Details Revealed

Bay Area thrash legends Heathen are back. Today, the band reveal the details of their fourth studio album, Empire Of The Blind, which will be released on September 18 via Nuclear Blast Records. Check out the lyric video for the first single, "The Blight", below.

The band comments: "We are very pleased to announce Empire Of The Blind! It's been another 10 years but we are finally back with a new Heathen album. Fine wine takes time! Everyone in the band worked their asses off on this record. Zeuss absolutely nailed it and more than realized our vision for the sound. Travis Smith perfectly captured the bleak atmosphere that we imagined for the artwork. It was a year in the making and we couldn't be more proud of the outcome. The 1st single 'The Blight' is just the beginning... behold the rising Empire!"

Empire Of The Blind was for the most part engineered, produced, mixed, and mastered by Christopher “Zeuss” Harris at Planet Z Studios. Additional details - rhythm guitars, etc. - were put to digital “tape” by Kragen Lum at SubLevel Studio in Little Rock, AR. The album features guest appearances by Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer), Rick Hunolt (ex-Exodus) and Doug Piercy (ex-Heathen).

The cover art for Empire Of The Blind was once again handled by renowned artist Travis Smith (Overkill, Exhorder).

Empire Of The Blind will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- Vinyl

Red with Black Splatter (US exclusive)

Red with Black Swirl (US exclusive)

Black

Red

Yellow with Red Splatter

- Red Cassette (US exclusive)

- T-Shirt

- T-Shirt + CD Bundle (US exclusive)

- T-Shirt + Red with Black Splatter Vinyl Bundle (US exclusive)

- CD + Patch Bundle

Empire Of The Blind tracklisting:

"This Rotting Sphere"

"The Blight"

"Empire Of The Blind"

"Dead And Gone"

"Sun In My Hand"

"Blood To Be Let"

"In Black"

"Shrine Of Apathy"

"Devour"

"A Fine Red Mist"

"The Gods Divide"

"Monument To Ruin"

"The Blight" lyric video:

Heathen is:

David White - Vocals

Lee Altus - Guitar

Kragen Lum - Guitar

Jason Mirza - Bass

Jim DeMaria - Drums