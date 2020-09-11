HEATHEN To Release Empire Of The Blind Guitar Book

Bay Area thrash legends, Heathen, will release their fourth studio album, Empire Of The Blind, on September 18 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The pre-order for the Empire Of The Blind Guitar Book starts today. Deluxe, Print, and eBook editions available. Shipping October 30. Reserve your copy now in either the SubLevel Records store, or the Heathen store

The Empire Of The Blind Guitar Book features guitar tab and notation for all 12 songs from the 2020 Heathen album release. All songs were transcribed note for note from the album recordings by Heathen guitarist Kragen Lum. Learn how to play the songs exactly as the band plays them with these 100% accurate transcriptions!

Presented in 2 guitar format so you can learn to play every riff and solo just as Lee Altus and Kragen Lum played them on the album. 250 pages. Deluxe edition includes Heathen signature guitar pick set, Heathen bookmark and Digital Copy in PDF format.

Empire Of The Blind was for the most part engineered, produced, mixed, and mastered by Christopher “Zeuss” Harris at Planet Z Studios. Additional details - rhythm guitars, etc. - were put to digital “tape” by Kragen Lum at SubLevel Studio in Little Rock, AR. The album features guest appearances by Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer), Rick Hunolt (ex-Exodus) and Doug Piercy (ex-Heathen).

The cover art for Empire Of The Blind was once again handled by renowned artist Travis Smith (Overkill, Exhorder).

Empire Of The Blind will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- Vinyl

Red with Black Splatter (US exclusive)

Red with Black Swirl (US exclusive)

Black

Red

Yellow with Red Splatter

- Red Cassette (US exclusive)

- T-Shirt

- T-Shirt + CD Bundle (US exclusive)

- T-Shirt + Red with Black Splatter Vinyl Bundle (US exclusive)

- CD + Patch Bundle

Pre-order your copy of in the format of your choice here. Pre-save the album to Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer here.

Empire Of The Blind tracklisting:

"This Rotting Sphere"

"The Blight"

"Empire Of The Blind"

"Dead And Gone"

"Sun In My Hand"

"Blood To Be Let"

"In Black"

"Shrine Of Apathy"

"Devour"

"A Fine Red Mist"

"The Gods Divide"

"Monument To Ruin"

"Empire Of The Blind" lyric video:

"The Blight" lyric video:

Heathen is:

David White - Vocals

Lee Altus - Guitar

Kragen Lum - Guitar

Jason Mirza - Bass

Jim DeMaria - Drums