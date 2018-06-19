HEAVEN – Choir Metal Act Releases Debut Video

Brazilian band Heaven: choir metal, that mixes the tender sounds of a classic choir to the pressure of heavy metal, has just released a music video for its first original single, entitled “Sacred Blood”.

The song has many influences from power metal and classical music, with references to the Two-Voice Invention in B flat major (BWV 785), by Johan Sebastian Bach. The lyrics are based on baroque themes and describe, without religious associations, a ritual of fertility and prosperity present in many different cultures, which refers to the blood and sacrifice coming from the continuity of life.

The music video shows behind-the-scenes footage from the recording sessions, which happened between April and May 2018 on Whatafolk-Studio (S?o Paulo, Brazil), and bridges the public to the day-by-day work of the band members.