HEAVEN & HELL - Rare Video Of Band's Final Autograph Session Surfaces

Black Sabbath fan site, Black Sabbath Online, has released video footage from Heaven & Hell's final autograph signing session, which took place in Atlantic City, NJ on August 29, 2009.

Says Black Sabbath Online: "This is video shot by Damian for black-sabbath.com of Heaven & Hell signing autographs for fans after the show they had just played. This turned out to be the final such session that Ronnie James Dio had done, as it was his final ever concert before his death next year. :( The quality isn't the greatest due to dim lighting in the room - that's why the video wasn't used 10 years ago, but for the anniversary, we thought we would release it finally."