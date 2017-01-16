HEAVEN'S BASEMENT Members Form New Band THE CRUEL KNIVES; Stream First Song

Heaven's Basement guitarist Sid Glover and bassist Rob Ellershaw have announced their new band, The Cruel Knives. The official statement reads as follows:

"After bringing in Tom Harris as our new singer, there was a completely rejuvenated energy and chemistry that we all felt had to be given the right to stand on it's own.

Chris (Rivers - HB drummer) strongly believes in this change, but as it turns out he won't be able to join us in this new chapter. We really value his ongoing support, he will always be our brother and we wish him and his new family a fantastic future. He explains his position here for you to read.

Long time friend of the band, Al Junior, has entered the fold as drummer for The Cruel Knives and we can't wait for you all to see him live with us.

We've always been blown away by how dedicated and supportive you've all been as fans throughout our career and figure you've waited way too long for new music! So here is our new song, 'The World We Were Sold'. This is just a taste of what’s to come, we hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we did making it and we can’t wait to share loads more music with you soon.

As well as new music, we're also going to be joining The Pretty Reckless on their upcoming European Tour starting January 19th. We can’t wait to get out on the road again, playing live has always been the most important thing for us and that'll never change!"