HEAVEN SHALL BURN Documentary Heading To German Cinemas; Video Trailer

Save the date! German fans of Heaven Shall Burn should already block the evening of February 19, because you will have the exclusive opportunity to watch Mein grünes Herz in dunklen Zeiten (“My Green Heart In Dark Times“) in cinemas. More info including ticket links will be available shortly. Watch a trailer below.

Synopsis: The producer Ingo Schmoll followed Heaven Shall Burn for almost a year on their creative journey to their new album. Mein grünes Herz in dunklen Zeiten isn’t just a documentary about an adventurous and inspiring trip throughout Europe, but is also going back to the roots of the band. The making of “Of Truth And Sacrifice” is offering the narrative framework in order to get to the bottom of the phenomenon HSB. It is a portrait about a band that is highly successful worldwide, but still rooted in their native Thuringia, and it is spotlighting not only private and musical, but also social and political aspects from unusual angles.