HEAVEN SHALL BURN Launch Music Video For "My Heart And The Ocean"

After releasing two videos for the songs “Protector” and “Weakness Leaving My Heart”, taken from their upcoming album, Of Truth And Sacrifice, out worldwide on March 20, you can check out “My Heart And The Ocean” below.

Guitarist Maik Weichert about the song and video: “The destruction of the oceans rarely happens right in front of us, but secretly in the middle of nowhere. We have been supporting Sea Shepherd for a very long time already and have made many friends and partners in this organization that it striving against the aforementioned destruction. It was important to us that active members as well as veterans are a part of the video. People need to understand that these activists are no outlaws and untouchable heroes, but ordinary girls and boys coming right from the middles of our societies, people who have decided to make a change and fight for their ideals. Everybody can support a good cause and a fair battle. It doesn’t matter which nationality, skin colour or background you have – it’s about the world we all live in. If the oceans die it will mean our end as well.”

On Of Truth and Sacrifice you can look forward to their trademark sound, more unusual tunes and atmospheric strings that the band fleshed out with Sven Helbig and recorded with conductor Wilhelm Keitel in Minsk. On top of roughly 100 minutes of music on the regular album the limited editions come with a 80 min documentary, Mein grünes Herz in dunklen Zeiten (“My Green Heart In Dark Times“), by renown producer Ingo Schmoll who followed the band for almost a year in order to get to the bottom of the phenomenon Heaven Shall Burn. Check out a trailer below:

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"March Of Retribution"

"Thoughts And Prayers"

"Eradicate"

"Protector"

"Übermacht"

"My Heart And The Ocean"

"Expatriate"

"What War Means"

"Terminate The Unconcern"

"The Ashes Of My Enemies"

CD2

"Children Of A Lesser God"

"La Résistance"

"The Sorrows Of Victory"

"Stateless"

"Tirpitz"

"Truther"

"Critical Mass"

"Eagles Among Vultures"

"Weakness Leaving My Heart"

“Protector” / “Weakness Leaving My Heart” video:

Heaven Shall Burn lineup:

Guitar: Maik Weichert

Bass: Eric Bischoff

Guitar: Alexander Dietz

Vocals: Marcus Bischoff

Drums: Christian Bass