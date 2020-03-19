HEAVEN SHALL BURN's Of Truth And Sacrifice Unboxed; Video

March 19, 2020, an hour ago

Heaven Shall Burn’s new double album, Of Truth And Sacrifice, drops tomorrow, Friday, March 20, worldwide. Watch an unboxing video below:

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

CD1
"March Of Retribution"
"Thoughts And Prayers"
"Eradicate"
"Protector"
"Übermacht"
"My Heart And The Ocean"
"Expatriate"
"What War Means"
"Terminate The Unconcern"
"The Ashes Of My Enemies"

CD2
"Children Of A Lesser God"
"La Résistance"
"The Sorrows Of Victory"
"Stateless"
"Tirpitz"
"Truther"
"Critical Mass"
"Eagles Among Vultures"
"Weakness Leaving My Heart"

“Eradicate” video:

“My Heart And The Ocean” video:

“Protector” / “Weakness Leaving My Heart” video:

Heaven Shall Burn lineup:

Guitar: Maik Weichert
Bass: Eric Bischoff
Guitar: Alexander Dietz
Vocals: Marcus Bischoff
Drums: Christian Bass



