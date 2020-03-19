HEAVEN SHALL BURN's Of Truth And Sacrifice Unboxed; Video

Heaven Shall Burn’s new double album, Of Truth And Sacrifice, drops tomorrow, Friday, March 20, worldwide. Watch an unboxing video below:

Tracklisting:

CD1

"March Of Retribution"

"Thoughts And Prayers"

"Eradicate"

"Protector"

"Übermacht"

"My Heart And The Ocean"

"Expatriate"

"What War Means"

"Terminate The Unconcern"

"The Ashes Of My Enemies"

CD2

"Children Of A Lesser God"

"La Résistance"

"The Sorrows Of Victory"

"Stateless"

"Tirpitz"

"Truther"

"Critical Mass"

"Eagles Among Vultures"

"Weakness Leaving My Heart"

“Eradicate” video:

“My Heart And The Ocean” video:

“Protector” / “Weakness Leaving My Heart” video:

Heaven Shall Burn lineup:

Guitar: Maik Weichert

Bass: Eric Bischoff

Guitar: Alexander Dietz

Vocals: Marcus Bischoff

Drums: Christian Bass