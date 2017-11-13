HEAVENS DECAY Mastermind Announces New Album, Session Musicians

Julio Viterbo, mastermind and leader of heavy metal outfit Heavens Decay, has posted a new statement about the upcoming album and new session members:

"To all those interested in this heavy metal band, I’ve been composing, arranging, and visualizing what will be the new music for Heavens Decay for the second CD. The process has been a bit slow since I have a job to fulfill (“no money no band”), and I’ve gone through recovery from my last surgery, but I’m not sitting around to see how life happens in front of me, or with crossed arms. We are about to start rehearsing as a band and we will give final details to the music and lyrics. I have to introduce the new session members for this CD and maybe some upcoming shows."

Heavens Decay:

Nick Hernandez (Vocals) - Stone Magnum, Kommandant

Luis Ceja (Guitar) - Ancient Gods, Profanacion, Question Of Madness

Antonio Leon (Drums) - The Chasm, Thy Only Forgotten, Question Of Madness

Julio Viterbo (Guitar)

Julio continues: “I want to tell my great brother Oscar Clorio thank you for the great job and the good times we spent creating the “great void of mystery.” Unfortunately the distance from Chicago to CDMX is a barrier in creating music. I appreciate all the effort he put to come to Chicago to do and start this project… thanks shuuuuu! A few but dedicated fans thank you for supporting and waiting for Heavens Decay. We want to do outstanding work, an entity that exceed your highest expectations.”