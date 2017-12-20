HEAVENWOOD Announce Special Show In Celebration Of 25th Anniversary

Portuguese gothic/dark metal masters, Heavenwood, will perform a very special show on Friday, December 29th at Hard Club (Sala 1) in Oporto, Portugal, in celebration of their 25th anniversary.

On this occasion, the band will play a very special set which will include songs taken from all their albums, Diva (1996), Swallow (1998), Redemption (2008), Abyss Masterpiece (2011), The Tarot Of The Bohemians, Part 1 (2016), and will also premiere live "The Lightning-Struck Tower" single that will be released next year. This song is an advance of the new Heavenwood album, The Tarot Of The Bohemians, Part 2, that will be recorded in 2018.

Confirmed support acts who will join Heavenwood on this night are Equaleft, Shadowsphere, and In Vein, and the show begins at 9 PM. Tickets are 10€.

Upcoming Heavenwood dates:

December

29 - Hard Club, Oporto, Portuagal

30 - Milagre Metaleiro Fest, Pindelo dos Milagres, Portugal