HEAVENWOOD Announces Diva's XX Years Commemorative Shows

Portuguese gothic / dark metal masters Heavenwood will perform its 1996 debut album Diva (released by Massacre Records) in its entirety in two very special commemorative shows on Thursday, December 29th at RCA Club in Lisbon and Friday, December 30th at Hard Club, Oporto, to celebrate the record’s 20th anniversary.

Also to celebrate the anniversary and to be offered to whom will attend the shows will be released by Avantegarde MNGT/ Raising Legends a very special limited edition of the album containing the original CD tracklist plus Heavenwood’s 1995 second demo Emotional Wound as bonus, when the band was known as Disgorged.

Diva was recorded in June 1996 at Commusication Studio, Germany, and produced and mixed by Gerhard Magin and conducted Heavenwood in successful European tours with bands such as Atrocity and In Flames.

Diva tracklisting:

"Frozen Images"

"Emotional Wound"

"Flames Of Vanity"

"Since The First Smile"

"Tears Of Grief"

"Moonlight Girl"

"Judith Heavenwood"

"Weeping Heart"

"Frithiof’s Saga"

"Lament"

"Judith Heavenwod" (bonus – demo 95)

"Emotional Wound" (bonus – demo 95)

"Frithiof’s Saga" (bonus – demo 95)