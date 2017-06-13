HEAVING EARTH Post “Worms Of Rusted Congregation” Lyric Video

"Worms Of Rusted Congregation" comes off of Heaving Earth's sophomore album Denouncing The Holy Throne. The video comes courtesy of YOD Multimedia.

Despite the fact that two years have passed since the album release, there have been few records bold enough to explore the intricacies of death metal from the same perspective and on the same level as Heaving Earth have done.

The album has thus far withstood the test of time and, as the initiated have come to discover, gets better with each listen.

Denouncing The Holy Throne is a mercilessly complex symphony of ungodly death metal orchestrated in 12 movements. The album showcases Heaving Earth's ability to unearth elements of the genre that many have overlooked in recent years, while still finding room for progression.