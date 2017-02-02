Heavy Metal BEE GEES Tribute TRAGEDY Release “Stayin’ Alive” Music Video

In an upside-down world being torn at the seams, Tragedy brings us all together by uniting two warring factions - disco and metal. Their new video for “Stayin’ Alive”, from The Joy Of Sex album, can be seen below.

The video stars comedian/musician/author Dave Hill in a role reminiscent of Tony Manero in the classic film, Saturday Night Fever, except with a little less success on the dance floor. He admires a handsome and talented disco-dancer (Nobuya Nagahama) at the club, but every time our Tony takes to the dance floor, he gets caught up in metal mayhem. Eventually, Tony finds salvation in a disco-metal transformation, inspired by his favourite band, Tragedy.

Saturday Night Fever fans will recognize many nods to the 1977 film, including Tony's famous sidewalk strut, the 2001 Odyssey lighted dancefloor, the iconic disco dance moves, the ever-sobbing Annette and the fall off the Verrazano (in this case, Tragedy's idiot towelboy, Lance, being tossed offstage by the band).

The rise of Tragedy has been swift and incident filled. Their heavy metal meets the Bee Gees meets disco has been welcomed into the hearts and minds of people across the globe and now the band are back with the soon to be global smash album, The Joy Of Sex. The album is set for a European release on February 24th, just as the band hit the UK for another extensive run around the country.

The Joy Of Sex features eleven new Tragedy hits, including “Little Red Corvette” (Prince), “Borderline” (Madonna), “Do You Think I’m Sexy” (Rod Stewart), “Never Gonna Give You Up” (Rick Astley) and their stunning re-make of the disco floor filling classic, “Stayin’ Alive”. Much like their acclaimed re-working of the Grease classic “You’re The One That I Want”, Tragedy have taken the Bee Gees disco classic and given it a 2017 update.

Their video for reworked Grease classic “You’re the One That I Want” took the US by storm with 150,000 views in its first week on YouTube.

Tragedy hit the UK for another fun filled tour starting on February 24th, full list of dates below.

How Deep Is Your Mum UK Tour 2017:

February

24 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

25 - Carlisle, UK - Brickyard

26 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy

27 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans

28 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

March

1 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank

2 - Bilston/Wolverhampton, UK - Robin 2

3 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

4 - London, UK - The Garage

5 - Southampton, UK - 1865

7 - Swansea, UK - Sin City

8 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms

9 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Legends Of Rock Festival

10 - Oxford, UK - Bullingdon

11 - Buxton, UK - Buxton Rocks Festival

Tragedy is:

Disco Mountain Man - lead vocals, lead back-up vocals, lead keyboards, lead cowbell

Mo'Royce Peterson - lead vocals, lead back-up vocals, lead lead guitar

Andy Gibbous Waning - lead bass, lead vocals, lead back-up vocals

Garry Bibb - lead guitar, lead back-up vocals

The Lord Gibbeth - lead drums, lead vocals

Lance - towel boy, complete idiot