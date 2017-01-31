Heavy Metal BEE GEES Tribute TRAGEDY To Release The Joy Of Sex Album In February; How Deep Is Your Mum UK Tour Announced
January 31, 2017, an hour ago
The rise of Tragedy has been swift and incident filled. Their heavy metal meets the Bee Gees meets disco has been welcomed into the hearts and minds of people across the globe and now the band are back with the soon to be global smash album, The Joy Of Sex. The album is set for a European release on February 24th, just as the band hit the UK for another extensive run around the country.
The Joy Of Sex features eleven new Tragedy hits, including “Little Red Corvette” (Prince), “Borderline” (Madonna), “Do You Think I’m Sexy” (Rod Stewart), “Never Gonna Give You Up” (Rick Astley) and their stunning re-make of the disco floor filling classic, “Stayin’ Alive”. Much like their acclaimed re-working of the Grease classic “You’re The One That I Want”, Tragedy have taken the Bee Gees disco classic and given it a 2017 update.
The band recently finished the video for “Stayin’ Alive” in New York with special guest star Dave Hill (acclaimed US comedian) and will be launching the video clip very soon. Their video for reworked Grease classic “You’re the One That I Want” took the US by storm with 150,000 views in its first week on YouTube.
Tragedy hit the UK for another fun filled tour starting on February 24th, full list of dates below.
How Deep Is Your Mum UK Tour 2017:
February
24 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
25 - Carlisle, UK - Brickyard
26 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy
27 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans
28 - Glasgow, UK - Audio
March
1 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank
2 - Bilston/Wolverhampton, UK - Robin 2
3 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece
4 - London, UK - The Garage
5 - Southampton, UK - 1865
7 - Swansea, UK - Sin City
8 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms
9 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Legends Of Rock Festival
10 - Oxford, UK - Bullingdon
11 - Buxton, UK - Buxton Rocks Festival
Tragedy is:
Disco Mountain Man - lead vocals, lead back-up vocals, lead keyboards, lead cowbell
Mo'Royce Peterson - lead vocals, lead back-up vocals, lead lead guitar
Andy Gibbous Waning - lead bass, lead vocals, lead back-up vocals
Garry Bibb - lead guitar, lead back-up vocals
The Lord Gibbeth - lead drums, lead vocals
Lance - towel boy, complete idiot