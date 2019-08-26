Heavy Metal Influence In Online Gaming

Metallica, Black Sabbath, Slayer and Iron Maiden are just some of the reasons we love heavy metal music. The music and these bands’ performances incite and energy inside their fans that is hard to beat. So, it is unsurprising that heavy metal influences other entertainment forms, including online gaming.

Heavy metal and online gaming go hand in hand, even if it not obvious at first. Heavy metal is one of the best music genres to get your heart racing and its fast pace will certainly keep you alert. When playing games, this sort of music usually matches the action well and can add significantly to the gaming experience.

Does Heavy Metal Just Influence Video Games?

Heavy metal does feature heavily in video games and the two entertainment mediums pair up nicely, especially if the game includes fast-paced action such as car racing games, fighting games or shooter games.

However, heavy metal goes further than video games. It also features in films extensively to add to the drama and is even found on the best online casinos. So it is no surprise for RoyalVegas to offer several games that make use of popular music and soundtracks. One of them is the aptly named Heavy Metal, which merges exciting gameplay and the perfect metal music to match. These types of slots are rather basic and the inclusion of heavy metal is important to bring the game to life.

Other Examples Of Heavy Metal Influence

There are plenty of other examples where heavy metal music has influenced gaming both in online casinos and regular video gaming. To prove it, here are some of the best examples to date:

1. Motörhead

Did you spend your days rocking out to songs like “Born to Raise Hell” and “Ace of Spades”? If this brings back mischievous nostalgia then this game may be for you. It is another slot game created by Net Entertainment combining six lines, exceptional bonuses and a rock mode feature that lets you play while rocking out to some of the best metal music ever created!

2. Brütal Legend

A metal-inspired game away from the casinos is Brütal Legend. The acclaimed video game tells a captivating narrative which ends up letting you orchestrate battles like you were orchestrating a rock concert!

3. Doom

The developers of the Doom series have already admitted that their soundtrack was influenced by some of the best metal bands to walk the planet, including Slayer and Pantera. This shooter game has a lot to offer and with these metal influences, the action becomes even more enjoyable!

Look for Heavy Metal Music on Your Next Game!

Even if you are not the biggest heavy metal fan, the inclusion of heavy metal to improve the gaming experience is hard to argue. For this reason, everyone should consider the soundtrack of their games and try new games that boast metal tracks that add to the game’s appeal.