Heavy Montréal 2018 - Daily Schedules Revealed

Heavy Montréal, presented by Black Label, is just around the corner. Here is the long-awaited daily schedule for Canada’s premier heavy music festival, set to take place July 28th & 29th at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Previously announced, American metalcore act Emmure, and Ontario native Lee Aaron have been added to the lineup. Also, Heavy Montréal is proud to announce that local metal band Sword, and death metal band Jungle Rot will be part of the festivities.

Single Day and Festival passes are now on sale at HeavyMontreal.com.

Single Day Passes:

- General Admission: $95 (taxes & service fees included)

- Gold: $165 (taxes & service fees included)

Weekend Passes:

- General Admission: $165 (taxes & service fees included)

- Gold: $300 (taxes & service fees included)

Weekend Warrior Passes (’77 Montréal + Heavy Montréal)

- General Admission: $210 (taxes & service fees included)

- Gold: $320 (taxes & service fees included)

Gold Passes:

- Gives access to the Casino de Montréal platform located near the main stage, with private washrooms and exclusive food & beverage stands.



Weekend Warrior Passes:

- This is the perfect option for fans that want to add a day of punk rock to their heavy weekend! Heavy Montréal and '77 Montréal are teaming up to offer you a Weekend Warrior 3-Day Combo Pass. Festival goers will be able to attend the 2nd edition of ’77 Montréal taking place on Friday, July 27th at the same location where Heavy Montréal is happening over the following two days.