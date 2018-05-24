Heavy Montréal 2018 - Summer Slaughter Tour Added To Festival Lineup

Heavy Montréal, presented by Black Label, is set to take Parc Jean-Drapeau by storm on July 28th & 29th, and in the city on July 27th.

The Summer Slaughter tour will be joining the festival for its ninth edition. The tour includes The Black Dahlia Murder, Pallbearer, Born Of Osiris, Veil Of Maya, Jiinjer, Era, The Agony Scene, Allegaeon, Soreption and Entheos. Christian metal band Demon Hunter has also been added to the lineup.

Single Day and Festival passes are now on sale at HeavyMontreal.com.

Single Day Passes:

- General Admission: $95 (taxes & service fees included)

- Gold: $165 (taxes & service fees included)

Weekend Passes:

- General Admission: $165 (taxes & service fees included)

- Gold: $300 (taxes & service fees included)

Weekend Warrior Passes (’77 Montréal + Heavy Montréal)

- General Admission: $210 (taxes & service fees included)

- Gold: $320 (taxes & service fees included)

Gold Passes:

- Gives access to the Casino de Montréal platform located near the main stage, with private washrooms and exclusive food & beverage stands.



Weekend Warrior Passes:

- This is the perfect option for fans that want to add a day of punk rock to their heavy weekend! Heavy Montréal and '77 Montréal are teaming up to offer you a Weekend Warrior 3-Day Combo Pass. Festival goers will be able to attend the 2nd edition of ’77 Montréal taking place on Friday, July 27th at the same location where Heavy Montréal is happening over the following two days.