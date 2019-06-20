Heavy Montréal 2019 Headlined By GHOST, SLAYER Reveal Daily Schedule, Site Map

Heavy Montréal, presented by Black Label, has announced the festival’s detailed schedule for the 2019 edition taking place at the newly renovated festival site of Parc Jean-Drapeau on July 27 and 28. The mighty festival puts its stakes down on the site that fans know and love – but with the new renovations, it’s an entirely new level of awesome! The perfect location for a world-class festival located just minutes from downtown Montréal, hosted on an island full of greenery, waterfalls, art installations and a variety of kick-ass activities to discover!

As Heavy Montréal fans have come to expect, the festival will be host to some of the biggest names in rock and metal performing on stages equipped with state-of-the-art sound and lights.

The massive Black Label Heavy stage is where Ghost and Slayer will perform their headlining sets! The Apocalypse Stage is positioned in the same space at an angle that makes for a phenomenal view for fans, whether they’re moshing in the pit or enjoying the heights of the Casino de Montreal Gold Terrace.

Just a few steps away, fans will find the Blabbermouth Forest Stage rocking hard, as well as the Brasseur de Montreal Garden Stage and the Yul Eat Gardens, where four iconic Montreal restaurants will be serving up premium drinks and signature dishes to hungry metalheads all weekend long.

Heavy Montréal is excited to bring some exciting new components to the 2019 festival experience:

The Heavy Retrospective is celebrating 10 years of the festival with an exhibition of incredible photos and original arts curated by Susan Moss, photographer and Pat Hamou, visual artist. You don’t have to be a metal fan to appreciate the beautiful photos and art but if you are a Heavy Montréal veteran you do not want to miss this!

ESP Guitars is presenting a showcase where fans can try out guitars and have the chance to meet some of the ESP artists performing on the lineup.

70000 Tons Of Metal will offer a taste of The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise! Any fans that have attended past editions of 70000 Tons Of Metal can present any SeaPass Card from one of the previous sailings and their Government Issued Photo ID with the same name (such as a driver's license)* to access 70000 Tons Of Heavy Montréal, where they’ll get to soak in a hot tub while enjoying an amazing view of the main stages and the Montreal city skyline. For more information about 70000 Tons Of Metal (which takes place between January 7th and 11th, 2020), visit 70000tons.com.

Heavy Mania is back with the biggest production the festival has ever seen, located right next to the iconic Calder Trois Disques statue. Professional wrestlers will battle it out in an insanely entertaining show you have to see to believe!

The Heavy Montréal team couldn’t be more excited for fans to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime festival experience!

Heavy 2019 Schedule

Ghost will be closing the show on Saturday, July 27, treating fans to their only festival performance in North America this summer. Fans who have yet to see them live should be prepared for one hell of a show!

Slayer is headlining Heavy Montréal 2019 for their FINAL PERFORMANCE in the province of Quebec. This will be one for the books as fans of all ages are beyond excited to witness them perform what will inevitably be remembered as the show of a lifetime!

Godsmack is coming back to deliver a set of their explosive hard rock classics. Evanescence will perform at Heavy for the first time, led by iconic front-woman Amy Lee. Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will be turning it to 11 for their first-ever performance at the festival, and Anthrax will be back to give fans an adrenaline-soaked show from one of metal’s legendary Big Four.

Montréal has always been known as a haven for heavy music, and now that Montréal’s city council unanimously adopted a declaration which states that Montréal is a “city of excellence” for heavy metal, it’s time to celebrate local talent at Heavy with performances by Kataklysm (performing their first Montreal show since Heavy 2016), Despised Icon (celebrating the 10th anniversary of their album Day Of Mourning), Dopethrone (who are returning from a successful world tour), The Great Sabatini (who have generated a big buzz recently with their critically acclaimed album Goodbye Audio), and Mountain Dust (featuring an all-star lineup of many Heavy great alumni)

In addition, Montreal band Junkowl will open the show on the Blabbermouth Forest Stage after beating out almost 200 other bands to win En Route Vers Heavy, a battle of the bands that began with online submissions and continued with 7 amazing live concerts.

With over 50 bands playing 4 stages over 2 full days, Heavy Montréal is the North American festival destination for heavy music fans across the world!

For further details, including ticket options, visit heavymontreal.com.