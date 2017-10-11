Heavy Montréal Confirms Return In July 2018; Survey Launched To Help Book Acts

After a year on hiatus, evenko is proud to announce that the destination for heavy music lovers worldwide will return on July 28th and 29th at Parc Jean-Drapeau and on July 27th with Heavy in the City!

For the 9th edition of the constantly evolving festival, fans will be invited to new temporary festival grounds, on île Notre-Dame – steps away from Jean-Drapeau metro station – which will be specifically set up to welcome thousands of fans to the site during two memorable days of heavy music celebration. Festival goers will be able to fully enjoy this world-class festival site only 15 minutes away from downtown Montreal and all the city has to offer making île Notre-Dame the ideal location to live the Heavy Montréal experience to the fullest. Meanwhile, the City of Montreal will complete renovations on Île Saint-Hélène in time for the 10th edition in 2019.

The Heavy Montréal booking team is already hard at work on the 2018 edition but who better to help them with that than the Heavy Montréal faithful. They want to know who YOU want to see in 2018. Fans can head to heavymontreal.com right now to participate in a survey and by doing so, they’ll be automatically entered to win the very first pair of festival passes for Heavy Montreal 2018.

Relive moments from Heavy Montréal 2016: