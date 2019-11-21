HEAVY MONTRÉAL On Hiatus In 2020

evenko announces that Heavy Montréal, the annual gathering of heavy metal fans, will be taking a break in 2020.

“It’s not an easy decision to put one of our events on pause,” says Jacques Aubé, Chief Operating Officer of evenko. “Several factors must be taken into consideration, including the number of non-festival metal/rock concerts that will be announced over the next few months.”

Heavy Montréal will continue to offer a packed calendar of concerts throughout the city and the province all year round.

“We thank the fans for standing behind us,” says Nick Farkas, Senior Vice-President, Concerts and Events at evenko. “We’re working hard to make sure we continue to offer the best metal/rock shows in the world! Heavy Montréal fans should not be worried!”

For more information about the calendar of events presented by Heavy Montréal, head here.