Heavy Montréal Organizers Issue Official Statement Regarding Leaked Lineup For 2019 Festival

Heavy Montréal 2019, presented by Black Label, will take over Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Quebec on July 27th and 28th.

Slayer, who late last year were confirmed to be headlining the festival, jumped the gun and posted a Heavy Montreal lineup poster online yesterday.

Organizers have since issued this official statement on the matter: "Slayer was so excited to play the festival that they decided to announce our lineup! With that being said, at this time not all bands on the poster are confirmed. We will be making an official announcement shortly."

Stay tuned for official festival details, to be announced very soon.