Heavy Montréal Returns! - 2018 Lineup Includes AVENGED SEVENFOLD, ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON, GOJIRA, EMPEROR, RATT, NILE, NAPALM DEATH, HELIX And More

After a year on hiatus, Heavy Montréal, presented by Coors Light, returns on July 28th and 29th at Parc Jean-Drapeau, and on July 27th with Heavy In The City. Hibernation is over!

It’s time to unveil the lineup for Canada’s biggest heavy music event. Over 40 bands have been confirmed for the two-day festival including: fan favorite Avenged Sevenfold, festival pioneer Rob Zombie, the always controversial Marilyn Manson and French heavy metal band Gojira. Also, Emperor, Underoath, Hollywood Undead and the return of Heavy Mania.

Full lineup on the flyer below:

Festival passes go on sale this Friday (February 23rd) at 12 noon at HeavyMontreal.com.

Weekend Passes:

* General Admission: $165 (taxes & service fees included)

* Gold: $300 (taxes & service fees included)

Weekend Warrior Passes (’77 Montréal + Heavy Montréal)

* General Admission: $210 (taxes & service fees included)

* Gold : $320 (taxes & service fees included)

Gold Passes: Gives access to the Heavy Terrace reserved premium viewing area located near the main stage, with private washrooms and exclusive food & beverage stands.

Weekend Warrior Passes: This is the perfect option for fans that want to add a day of punk rock to their heavy weekend! Heavy Montréal and '77 Montréal are teaming up to offer you a Weekend Warrior 3-Day Combo Pass. Festival goers will be able to attend the 2nd edition of ’77 Montréal taking place on Friday, July 27 at the same location where Heavy Montréal is happening over the following two days. The lineup and details regarding ’77 Montréal will be announced very shortly at 77montreal.com.

Accomodations: Fans from out-of-town can enjoy 3-nights in our official Heavy Accommodations from Friday through Monday with Heavy En Ville on the Friday, providing the official kick-off to Heavy Montréal in a 2000 capacity club in the city. To round out the weekend, Heavy Montréal &'77 Montréal will offer up a variety of pre and afterparties including a double feature film night.

New Festival Site: Heavy MontréalL is going to be a new temporary site this year. Just a short walk from Jean-Drapeau metro and the traditional site, all the stages, activities and beer festival goers know and love will be on Île Notre-Dame while the City of Montreal complete renovations on Île Saint-Hélène.

Heavy Montréal is produced by evenko.

Relive moments from Heavy Montréal 2016: