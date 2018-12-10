Heavy Montréal To Host SLAYER's Final Performance In Quebec; First 2019 Festival Details Revealed

Metalheads, beware: Heavy Montréal, presented by Black Label, will take over Parc Jean-Drapeau on July 27th and 28th.

For its 10th edition, Heavy Montreal 2019 is proud to announce that Slayer will be headlining the festival and destroying everything in their path for their final performance in the province of Quebec. Back to basics on the completely redesigned Heavy site, do not miss your last chance to see the legendary band in person.

In 1981 when Slayer first formed in Huntington Park, CA, bassist/vocalist Tom Araya was 20 years old and worked as a respiratory therapist, guitarist Jeff Hanneman, a rehearsal studio employee at the time, was 17, drummer Dave Lombardo was 16 and delivered pizza, and 17-year old Kerry King was a full-time guitarist. Fast forward nearly 37-years and Slayer remains the preeminent punk-thrash-metal band that other heavy acts are measured against and aspire to, and up-and-coming metal heads continue to revere and emulate. Slayer is a metal juggernaut, with songs that are dark, aggressive and without mercy, mirroring the turmoil and aberrations of our society.

To commemorate the 10th edition, Heavy Montréal is offering fans crazy deals on 2-Day General Admission passes just in time for the holidays. Give the gift of Heavy this holiday season! Festival passes will be on sale in four specially priced waves starting today, December 10th, at 12 noon at heavymontreal.com. Each wave will be available until it sells out, first come, first served.

First Wave - 250 passes available for $100 (taxes and service charges included)

Second Wave - 500 passes available for $120 (taxes and service charges included)

Third Wave - 1000 passes available for $130 (taxes and service charges included)

Fourth Wave - 2000 passes available for $145 (taxes and service charges included)

Slayer’s exact performance date will be announced on the Facebook event at a later date, but you can RSVP now to make sure you don’t miss a thing! All updates about Waves will also be posted in the festival Facebook Event.

Gold Passes:

The best way to experience the HEAVIEST weekend of the year. The Gold Pass will get you access to:

- Fast-lane entry onto the festival site

- The HEAVY Terrasse with premium view of the main stages

- Exclusive concessions

- Exclusive bars

- Private premium washrooms

Limited quantities available. Please note that Waves offer only applies to 2-Day General Admission passes.

Weekend Warrior 3-Day Combo Pass:

Heavy Montreal and ’77 Montreal are once again joining forces to offer a special Weekend Warrior 3-Day Combo festival pass so you that can attend both festivals and mosh all weekend long. Think you have what it takes? There's only one way to find out.

Add ’77 Montreal on Friday, July 26th at Parc Jean Drapeau to your Heavy Montreal experience, exclusively available to Heavy Montreal customers right now.

Here’s what you’ll experience at '77 Montreal:

- A full day of punk rock music and culture featuring over 15 bands (full lineup to be announced in 2019)

- 2 alternating mainstages and a 3rd stage in an intimate environment

- The YUL EAT Gardens, our premium food & drink garden

- A "Marché Aux Punx", our vendor village

- A family friendly Kids Zone

- FREE ADMISSION for children 10 and under!

