HEAVY PETTIN' Announce Second Leg Of "Back On The Road Part II" Tour
August 12, 2019, a minute ago
Glasgow rockers, Heavy Pettin', return for the second leg of their Back On The Road Part II tour and a festival appearance at Golden Age Rock Festival in Belgium for August and September.
Tour dates:
August
22 - Eleven - Stoke, England (with Marseille)
23 - Camden Underworld - London, England
25 - Golden Age Rock Festival - Liege, Belgium
30 - Craufurd Arms Music Venue - Milton Keynes, England (with Tytan)
31 - The Tivoli - Buckley, North Wales (with Rock Goddess)
September
1 - The Exchange - Bristol, England (with Rock Goddess)
4 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, England (with Rock Goddess)
5 - The Waterloo Music Bar - Blackpool, England (with Rock Goddess)
6 - Oran Mor - Glasgow, Scotland (with Rock Goddess)
7 - Yardbirds Rock Club - Grimsby, England (with Rock Goddess)
8 - The Robin 2 - Bilston, England (with Rock Goddess)
February
8-13 - Morc X, 'Monsters of Rock Cruise' Florida, Belize, & Mexico