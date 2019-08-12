HEAVY PETTIN' Announce Second Leg Of "Back On The Road Part II" Tour

August 12, 2019, a minute ago

news hard rock heavy pettin'

HEAVY PETTIN' Announce Second Leg Of "Back On The Road Part II" Tour

Glasgow rockers, Heavy Pettin', return for the second leg of their Back On The Road Part II tour and a festival appearance at Golden Age Rock Festival in Belgium for August and September.

Tour dates:

August
22 - Eleven - Stoke, England (with Marseille)
23 - Camden Underworld - London, England
25 - Golden Age Rock Festival - Liege, Belgium
30 - Craufurd Arms Music Venue - Milton Keynes, England (with Tytan)
31 - The Tivoli - Buckley, North Wales (with Rock Goddess)

September
1 - The Exchange - Bristol, England (with Rock Goddess)
4 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, England (with Rock Goddess)
5 - The Waterloo Music Bar - Blackpool, England (with Rock Goddess)
6 - Oran Mor - Glasgow, Scotland (with Rock Goddess)
7 - Yardbirds Rock Club - Grimsby, England (with Rock Goddess)
8 - The Robin 2 - Bilston, England (with Rock Goddess)

February
8-13 - Morc X, 'Monsters of Rock Cruise' Florida, Belize, & Mexico



Featured Audio

TORCHE - "Admission" (Relapse)

TORCHE - "Admission" (Relapse)

Featured Video

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

Latest Reviews