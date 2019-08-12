HEAVY PETTIN' Announce Second Leg Of "Back On The Road Part II" Tour

Glasgow rockers, Heavy Pettin', return for the second leg of their Back On The Road Part II tour and a festival appearance at Golden Age Rock Festival in Belgium for August and September.

Tour dates:

August

22 - Eleven - Stoke, England (with Marseille)

23 - Camden Underworld - London, England

25 - Golden Age Rock Festival - Liege, Belgium

30 - Craufurd Arms Music Venue - Milton Keynes, England (with Tytan)

31 - The Tivoli - Buckley, North Wales (with Rock Goddess)

September

1 - The Exchange - Bristol, England (with Rock Goddess)

4 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, England (with Rock Goddess)

5 - The Waterloo Music Bar - Blackpool, England (with Rock Goddess)

6 - Oran Mor - Glasgow, Scotland (with Rock Goddess)

7 - Yardbirds Rock Club - Grimsby, England (with Rock Goddess)

8 - The Robin 2 - Bilston, England (with Rock Goddess)

February

8-13 - Morc X, 'Monsters of Rock Cruise' Florida, Belize, & Mexico