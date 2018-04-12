HEAVY PETTIN Announce UK Tour With ANGEL's PUNKY MEADOWS And FRANK DIMINO

Glasgow rockers Heavy Pettin have announced UK tour dates in October with Punky Meadows & Frank Dimino of Angel - on their first ever UK tour. Heavy Pettin will also be doing extra headline shows in Glasgow and Milton Keynes.

Stardom beckoned for Heavy Pettin back in the early 80's with arena tours supporting KISS, Ozzy Osbourne and Mötley Crüe and along with the help of MTV, the band scored a couple of Stateside hits.

However, after two hit albums with Lettin' Loose in 1983 and two years later with Rock Ain't Dead, they literally ended with a 'Big Bang' after a misguided attempt at the Eurovision Song Contest in '87 resulting in the band breaking up with their third album released after their demise two years later.

News of their reunion came as a complete surprise when earlier last summer Steve 'Hamie' Hayman announced that the band were reforming for a gig at WinterStorm and they did a triumphant return - with the prospect of further gigs across Europe/UK for 2018.

Tour dates:

October

12 - Eleven - Stoke, UK (with Punky Meadows & Frank Dimino of Angel)

13 - The Underworld Camden - London, UK (with Punky Meadows & Frank Dimino of Angel)

14 - The Robin 2 - Bilston, UK (with Punky Meadows & Frank Dimino of Angel)

15 - Bannermans Bar - Edinburgh, UK (with Punky Meadows & Frank Dimino of Angel)

16 - The Cat House - Glasgow, UK (Headline Show)

17 - Trillians Newcastle - Newcastle, UK (with Punky Meadows & Frank Dimino of Angel)

18 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK (with Punky Meadows & Frank Dimino of Angel)

19 - The Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, UK (Headline Show)